Climax of 'Pushpa 2' leaked? Netizens seek immediate action

A clip supposedly from the sets of 'Pushpa 2' featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, has gone viral on social media. The video shows a man covered in 'blood' hanging from a harness, with the caption, “Allu Arjun climax scene. I was not supposed to take this, but oh well.” Though the authenticity of the video is yet to confirmed, many netizens immediately sought to remove the clip from social media platforms.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' directed by Sukumar, under the banner Sukumar Writings and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers banner, was supposed to hit theatres on August 15. However, the production got delayed due to date clashes. Some sources had claimed there was a rift between the director and Allu Arjun, which resulted in the delay. However, the makers put those rumours to rest with a couple of photos featuring Allu and Sukumar.

Music composer Devi Sri Prasad, who won the national award for his work in the first instalment has composed the music in the sequel. The makers have released two songs, 'Sooseki' and 'Pushpa Pushpa' from the movie.