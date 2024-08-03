'Ullozhukku' and 'Aadujeevitham' lead the race in this year's Kerala State Film Awards

As the screenings for the Kerala State Film Awards progress, the competition between ‘seniors and juniors’ becomes tighter. In most categories, including best film, director, actor, actress, and music composer, artists belonging to different generations are vying for the coveted prize. It wouldn’t surprise movie enthusiasts and audiences if the jury makes some unexpected announcements.

Mammootty and Prithviraj are reportedly competing for the award for best actor. Prithviraj impressed everyone with his incredible transformation in ‘Aadujeevitham,’ while Mammootty touched hearts with his earnest performance in ‘Kaathal: The Core.’ This year, around 160 films are competing in various categories for the Kerala State Film Awards. Meanwhile, the Chalachitra Academy has decided to announce the awards before August 20.

Interestingly, out of the 160 movies, 84 are made by debutant directors. Mammootty’s two films and Mohanlal’s one movie are in the race for the awards. Jeo Baby’s ‘Kaathal: The Core’ and ‘Kannur Squad’ directed by Roby Varghese Raj are the movies in which megastar Mammootty acted. Meanwhile, Mohanlal starrer ‘Neru,’ directed by Jeethu Joseph, is competing in various categories. Prithviraj’s spectacular performance in Blessy’s ‘Aadujeevitham’ surely gives him an edge. Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘King of Kotha,’ Dileep’s ‘Voice of Sathyanathan,’ and Urvashi and Parvathy’s ‘Ullozhukku,’ directed by Christo Tomy, are also in the race for the awards. The jury has reportedly completed the initial stages of screening for determining the awards.

Only 30 per cent of the movies that are nominated will make it to the second round. Two teams of primary juries will watch around 80 movies each and select 30 out of them to be considered by the final jury.

Meanwhile, everyone is curious to know the winner of the Kerala State Award for best actor. Besides Mammootty and Prithviraj, Jagadeesh for ‘Faalimy,’ Dileesh Pothen for ‘O. Baby,’ and Tovino Thomas for ‘2018’ are also in the race for the award. However, the jury is likely to consider an actor’s performance in a unique role.

The battle of ‘seniors and juniors’ can also be seen in the best actress award category. Urvashi and Parvathy Thiruvothu (both for ‘Ullozhukku’), Anaswara Rajan (Neru), and Jyothika (Kaathal: The Core) are competing for the best actress award. Besides them, a few other actresses who have recently made their debut are also on the list.

From debutant directors to veteran filmmakers who are winners of many international film awards, the best film and best director categories will also see some tight competition. Blessy (Aadujeevitham), Jude Anthany Joseph (2018), Robby Varghese Raj (Kannur Squad), Jeo Baby (Kaathal: The Core), and Rohith MG Krishnan (Iratta) are major contestants in these categories. Interestingly, legendary music composer AR Rahman is also in the competition for the best music director award for his soulful compositions in ‘Aadujeevitham.’

Jury Members

Two teams of primary juries, headed by filmmaker Priyanandanan and cinematographer Azhagappan, will each watch 80 movies. Out of these, 30 will be selected for the second round to be considered for the awards by the final jury. The screenings began on Saturday at Chalachitra Academy’s Ramu Kariatt Theatre and LV Prasad Theatre in KINFRA. The awards are likely to be announced by mid-August. Noted Hindi filmmaker and screenwriter Sudhir Mishra is the jury chairman. Filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery, writer NS Madhavan, actress Ann Augustine, and music composer Sreevalsan J Menon are the other jury members.

Cinematographer Prathap V Nair, screenwriter Vinoy Thomas, and writer Dr. Malavika Vinny are the primary jury members of one of the teams, while the other team has editor Vijay Sankar, writer Shihabudeen Poithumkadavu, and sound recordist CR Chandran as members. In the writing category, Dr. Janaki Sreedharan (Chairperson), Dr. Jose K Manuel, and Dr. OK Santhosh are the jury. Meanwhile, Chalachitra Academy Secretary Ajoy Chhandran is the member secretary of all the juries.