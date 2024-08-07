Vijay Antony says he was not aware of controversial clip in 'Mazhai Piddikatha Manithan'

Actor Vijay Antony who recently headlined the movie 'Mazhai Piddikatha Manithan' has responded to criticisms against him regarding a controversial clip that was included in the film. Recently, the film's director Vijay Milton had said that a one-minute video clip was included in the movie after Censor Board approval without his permission. He said the scenes were spoilers and also affected the viewing experience of the movie.

Though he did not name anyone, some allegations were raised from several corners regarding Vijay Antony's involvement in including the clip. However, Vijay Antony denied the accusations and clarified the issue through a post on social media. He said he was not aware of the clip and also maintained that the film was not a sequel to his earlier work.

The director thanked Vijay for the clarification and said the issue has been sorted out. He also thanked actor-politician Sarathkumar for his involvement in solving the issue. “Starting today, the animated clip has now been removed. On August 9, the Telugu version of the film #Toofan will release. Let's move ahead with hit. Thanks to all those who raised their voice against this," he wrote.