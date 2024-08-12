Malayalam
Mohanlal’s Instagram post with Fahadh Faasil sends fans into a frenzy

Published: August 12, 2024 09:35 AM IST
Mohanlal has sparked excitement online with his latest Instagram post. The actor recently shared a photo featuring Fahadh Faasil. In the image, Fahadh is captured hugging Mohanlal and giving him a light kiss on the cheek.
Mohanlal captioned the photo with the affectionate words, "Eda Mone! Love You!” The phrase "Eda Mone!" is notably a popular line from Fahadh Faasil’s recent hit, ‘Aavesham’.

This isn’t the first time the two stars have worked together. They previously appeared in the 2013 film ‘Red Wine,’ and are set to reunite in the eagerly awaited anthology ‘Manorathangal,’ based on the works of the celebrated filmmaker MT Vasudevan.

Fans quickly filled the comments with admiration. One comment humorously noted, "When 'Entha Mone' met 'Eda Mone'," while another simply said, "Lalettan & Fazikka."
The picture has also stirred speculation about a possible new collaboration between Mohanlal and Fahadh Faasil, leaving fans excited about what might be in store.

