Anna Ben is a 'possessed' woman in Soori-starrer Kottukkaali. See trailer

'Kottukkaali' starring Soori and Anna Ben in pivotal roles is all set to hit theatres this month. The makers released the trailer and also revealed the film's release date. The movie premiered at the Berlin Film Festival and went on to have a successful festival run.

'Kottukkaali' is directed by P S Vinothraj, who previously made his debut with the film 'Koozhangal' (Pebbles), which starred Bhanupriya, Chellapandi, among others. 'Kottukkaali' marks the director's first theatrical release as Koozhangal was directly released on OTT owing to the Covid pandemic.

The trailer of 'Kottukkaali' opens with a scene of a tied-up rooster. Anna Ben who plays Meena looks at the rooster with a strange emotion in her eyes. The camera then cuts to a group of men riding on a bike with an auto rickshaw in tow. When the police stop them for riding pillion, Soori who plays Pandi reveals that he is taking his 'girl' to the exorcist. The trailer just gives us bits and parts of the journey to the exorcist and also hints that the rooster plays an important role in the narrative.

The trailer is receiving rave reviews on social media with many people praising Anna Ben and Soori for their selection of unusual scripts. The rural setting also adds a certain appeal to the film. The film will hit theatres on August 23.