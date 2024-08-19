The Mazhavil Entertainment Awards 2024, which will witness key participation of several artists from across the industry will be held at the Adlux Convention Centre, Angamaly, on August 20. The show directed by actor Edavela Babu will feature a stellar star cast of Mammootty, Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, Prithviraj, Jayaram, Dulquer Salman, Naslen, Unni Mukundan, Mahima Nambiar, Antony Pepe, Urvashi, Manju Warrier, Anaswara Rajan and Mamitha Baiju, among others.

AMMA general secretary Siddique, who has been active in the two-day rehearsal camp as part of the event, said that a part of the revenue will be kept aside for the rehabilitation of landslide victims in Wayanad. Those interested in attending the event can purchase the tickets -- Kohinoor (Rs 40,000 – 2 persons), Diamond (Rs 4,000), Emerald (Rs 2,000) and Pearl (Rs 1,000) -- from Quickerala.com. The booking will close on Monday night.

The show had been incredibly successful in the previous years, with more than 10 million viewers watching it on television. Meanwhile, around 50 million viewers watched it on various social media platforms.

Stars have been actively participating in the rehearsal camp of the Mazhavil Entertainment Award 2024, jointly organised by Mazhavil Manorama, AMMA and the Kerala Film Producers’ Association. The audience will be treated to an entertaining mega show with ensemble dance, songs and skits. The rehearsal camp that began on Saturday ends on Monday.