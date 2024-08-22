Deepika Padukone who is expecting her baby soon was recently spotted outside a fancy restaurant in Mumbai. The video of her outing with her mother-in-law has left many people guessing about the actor's due date. Though the actor and her husband Ranveer Singh had announced they are expecting their baby in September, fans speculate the baby can arrive any time soon.

The video shows Deepika in a classy outfit with a black blazer covering her baby bump. Many people also gushed over how well she dressed up during her pregnancy. “The only actor who carried her baby bump with so much elegance,” read one comment.

Deepika and Ranveer who got married in 2018 are expecting their first child after a gap of six years. Since announcing her pregnancy, Deepika has been facing a barrage of internet trolling, with some people accusing her of faking her pregnancy and even wearing a fake baby bump. Despite the online negativity, Deepika has never responded to the trolls. It appears that the mom-to-be is choosing to ignore the unnecessary comments directed at her.