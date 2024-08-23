Actor Nirmal Benny who played young priest in 'Amen' passes away

Actor Nirmal Benny who shot to fame playing the young priest in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Amen’ passed away due to a heart attack. It was producer Sanjay Padiyoor who announced the news of Nirmal’s demise on his social media page. “I bid adieu to my dear friend. He played the young priest in ‘Amen’; moreover, he essayed the main role in my movie ‘Dooram’, a romantic comedy directed by Manu Kanamthanam. Nirmal passed away this morning due to a heart attack. I pray to Lord that his soul rests in peace,” wrote Sanjay.

A native of Thrissur, Nirmal began his career as a comedian. He began to get noticed through his Youtube videos and stage programs, following which he made his entry into films. Nirmal made his debut in ‘Navagatharku Swagatham’ which was released in 2012. He had acted in five movies including 'Amen' and 'Dooram'.