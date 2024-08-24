From 'Grrr' to 'Raayan': List of films that are available on OTT platforms this weekend

Want to enjoy a relaxing weekend? If you are a movie buff, here's a look at some of the films that have premiered on OTT platforms this week.

Raayan

'Raayan' directed by actor-director Dhanush has made its OTT plunge after a month. The movie, which is centered around the theme of violence and revenge, is set in Chennai and features Dhanush as Raayan, a stoic figure who cares for his younger siblings Muthuvel (Sundeep Kishan), Manikkam (Kalidas Jayaram) and Durga (Dushara Vijayan). The story intensifies when internal conflicts brew, causing members of the pack to turn against each other. Aparna Balamurali, SJ Suryah, and Selvaraghavan also play pivotal roles in the movie.

Film is streaming on Prime Video

Grrr

The film helmed by 'Ezra' director Jay K revolves around a man who jumps into a lion's lair after a failed relationship. The efforts of the zoo staff to rescue him form the crux of the film, which features Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead. The film is a blend of humour and thrill. The majority of the filming for 'GRRR' took place in Kannur, with scenes also shot at the Thiruvananthapuram zoo and a place in South Africa.

Film is streaming on Disney+Hotstar

Kalki 2898AD

'Kalki 2898AD' directed by Nag Ashwin has a simple story at heart, a tale from the future about the arrival of the tenth avatar of the Hindu god Vishnu. But it is decked up in a herculean, futuristic setting for three hours that partly thrills, confuses and also exhausts the audience. An immersive experience in terms of its scale, the dystopian, mythological science fiction also has a flood of characters and cameos whose arrival and relevance are tough to keep track of.

Film is streaming on Netflix and Prime Video in various languages

Angry Young men

The docu-series directed by Namrata Rao revolves around two legendary screenwriters Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar who were instrumental in bringing to screen the image of the Angry Young Man, the hero who is seen as brooding with a commitment to society. The three-part series gives the viewer an understanding of their personal lives and their collaboration with unseen footage and interviews from Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, among others.

Docu-series streaming on Prime Video