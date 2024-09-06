From 'Adios Amigo' to 'Pavi Caretaker': New OTT releases this week

The weekend is here and so are some of the latest releases. We bring you a list of films and series that are streaming on various OTT platforms.

Call Me Bae (Hindi)

The comedy series centres on Bella Chowdhary (Ananya Panday), a pampered heiress from South Delhi whose life is upended when her affluent family disowns her following an unforeseen incident. Determined to rebuild her life, she relocates to Mumbai, only to struggle with the city's hectic and unpredictable pace. The cast also includes Varun Sood, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Vihaan Samat, among others.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 6.

Kill (Hindi

In this high-octane action thriller, Army Commander Amrit Rathod (Lakshya) embarks on a daring journey to New Delhi to thwart the arranged marriage of his beloved Tulika (Tanya Maniktala). However, his mission takes a dark turn when Tulika is abducted by a ruthless gangster and his crew. Driven by a relentless desire to save her and safeguard the lives of fellow passengers, Rathod unleashes a fierce and deadly pursuit to rescue Tulika and bring the kidnappers to justice.

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar from September 6.

Adios Amigo (Malayalam)

'Adios Amigo', directed by Nahas Nazar, brings together two strangers from vastly different walks of life who find themselves on a journey, neither of them expected. As they travel together, they catch fleeting glimpses of each other's worlds, creating moments of connection and humour. Starring Asif Ali and Suraj Venjaramoodu, this road movie is a soft, feel-good comedy.

Streaming on Netflix from September 6.

Pavi Caretaker (Malayalam)

Directed by Vineeth Kumar, Pavi Caretaker blends comedy and drama to delve into the everyday hurdles and amusing predicaments of its main character. In the film, Dileep stars as Pavithran, affectionately known as Pavi, a caretaker at a residential apartment complex in Kerala. An unmarried man, Pavi lives with his loyal dog, Bro, in the home of a retired police officer named Mariyamma. The film boasts a rich ensemble cast, including Swati Konde, Rosmi, Joohi Jayakumar, Dilina, Spadikam George, Radhika Sarathkumar, Johny Antony, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Shreya Rukmini, Jinu Ben, and Deepu G Panicker.

Streaming on Manorama Max from September 6.