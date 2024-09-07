Actor Mammootty who is celebrating his 73rd birthday on September 7, greeted his fans via video call at midnight. The actor, who is currently in Chennai spoke with his fans who were gathered outside his home in Ernakulam. The video has gone viral on social media. The fans cut a birthday cake and also cheered their favourite star outside his home.

The actor is expected to celebrate his special day with his wife, son Dulquer Salmaan and family and daughter Kutty Surumi in Chennai. Mammootty, has been busy delivering several back to back hits in the past three years. The actor will soon be seen in Gautham Vasudev Menon's film titled 'Dominic and the Ladies Purse', the shoot of which is progressing in Kochi. The film will mark Gautham and Mammootty's first collaboration as a director and actor. Mammootty is also gearing up for the release of Deeno Dennis' film 'Bazooka'. In recent years, the actor was appreciated for his rather unconventional choices, playing the closeted homosexual in 'Kaathal- The Core', the spine-chilling avatar in 'Bramayugam' and the black and white character in 'Rorschach'.