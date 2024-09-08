Basil Joseph, Grace Antony-starrer 'Nunakuzhi' gets an OTT release date

The Jeethu Joseph directorial 'Nunakuzhi' has locked its OTT release date. The film, which hit theatres on August 15, had a successful run at the box office and is all set to release on a major OTT platform soon. The movie stars Basil Joseph, Nikhila Vimal and Grace Antony in lead roles, while Siddique, Manoj K Jayan, Baiju Santhosh, Althaf Salim, Lenaa, Swasika, Binu Pappu, Azeez Nedumangad, Shyam Mohan, among others also play prominent characters in the film. ‘Nunakuzhi’ was bankrolled by Vikram Mehra and Siddharth Anand Kumar while the movie was distributed by Aashirvad Cinemas.

The cinematography is by Satheesh Kurup while Jay Unnithan and Vishnu Syam have composed the song and background score, respectively. Vinayak Sasikumar is the lyricist.

K R Krishna Kumar, who collaborated with Jeethu for his previous films ‘Kooman’ and ‘12th Man’, has handled the script. Basil Joseph plays Aby Zacharia, the MD of ‘Poozhikkunnel’ group of companies. He is pompous and refuses to show any interest in the company’s affairs. His eccentricity lands him in trouble and he resorts to desperate measures when his ‘personal’ laptop is seized by the income tax official played by Siddique. The film is essentially a comedy of errors with the protagonist making up one lie after another to get his laptop back. Read full review here. The film will stream on Zee 5 from September 13.