'Munjya': A missed opportunity in horror comedy with a cartoonish twist | The Haunted Column

Horror comedies are a well-trodden path in Hindi cinema, with successful films like Stree and Bediya setting a high bar. Munjya, starring Sharvani and Abhay Verma, is the latest entry in this genre. But does it stand up to its predecessors? The answer is somewhat uncertain. While the plot holds promise, the execution feels somewhat lacking.

The film follows a young man who, upon returning to his native village, uncovers a family secret and encounters Munjya, a vengeful spirit with a desire to marry. The young man must then navigate a chaotic and terrifying adventure to protect himself and his love from Munjya's grasp.

While the film initially immerses the audience in the world of a folktale, it stumbles with its use of CGI for creating the title character. The depiction of Munjya comes across as too cartoonish. As a result, it feels like the movie might have been more effective as an animated feature.

The movie effectively leans into its comedic aspects, and it succeeds in many scenes. However, it fails to deliver the scares expected from a horror film due to the poorly executed Munjya character. While Munjya is portrayed as a menacing, childlike creature whose main goal is marriage, which provides some comedic moments, it doesn’t generate the fear that a horror movie should evoke. Munjya attempts to deliver a blend of horror and comedy, but its spooky elements fall flat, and the humour, largely stemming from the ghost’s peculiar mannerisms and voice, overshadows the scare factor.

Abhay Verma convincingly portrays Bittu, a naive young man, and his relationship with his grandmother adds a fascinating layer to his character. His playful interactions with his friend are enjoyable to watch. However, the chemistry between Abhay and Sharvari falls flat. Although they are depicted as childhood sweethearts, Bittu’s feelings for Bela (Sharvari) don’t come across as genuinely heartfelt.

Munjya is a movie which had the potential to be a decent movie but it fell flat in the making part.