Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Thalaivar's Onam extravaganza: Rajinikanth’s dance to 'Vettaiyan' song lights up 'Coolie' set

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 16, 2024 11:59 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Superstar Rajinikanth made Onam extra special this year with a spirited celebration on the sets of his forthcoming film Coolie. In a delightful twist, Rajinikanth spontaneously took to the floor, performing an energetic dance to 'Manasilaayo', a song from another highly anticipated project of his, Vettaiyan. This surprise performance seamlessly connected the two films, adding a unique touch to his festivities.

The moment was captured and shared by Production house Sun Pictures, showcasing Rajinikanth in a traditional shirt and mundu as he danced with enthusiasm alongside the crew. The video highlights the star's charismatic presence and joyful spirit during the Onam celebration.

Vettaiyan features an impressive ensemble cast, including Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film is anticipated to be a powerful action drama based on true events.

On the other hand, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is a project that began filming in September 2023. Kanagaraj recently teased fans with a character poster of Rajinikanth as Deva. He expressed his gratitude and excitement on social media, stating, "Superstar @rajinikanth sir as #Deva in #Coolie. Thank you so much for this @rajinikanth sir. It's going to be a blast (sic)."

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE