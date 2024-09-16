Thalaivar's Onam extravaganza: Rajinikanth’s dance to 'Vettaiyan' song lights up 'Coolie' set

Superstar Rajinikanth made Onam extra special this year with a spirited celebration on the sets of his forthcoming film Coolie. In a delightful twist, Rajinikanth spontaneously took to the floor, performing an energetic dance to 'Manasilaayo', a song from another highly anticipated project of his, Vettaiyan. This surprise performance seamlessly connected the two films, adding a unique touch to his festivities.

The moment was captured and shared by Production house Sun Pictures, showcasing Rajinikanth in a traditional shirt and mundu as he danced with enthusiasm alongside the crew. The video highlights the star's charismatic presence and joyful spirit during the Onam celebration.

Vettaiyan features an impressive ensemble cast, including Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film is anticipated to be a powerful action drama based on true events.

On the other hand, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is a project that began filming in September 2023. Kanagaraj recently teased fans with a character poster of Rajinikanth as Deva. He expressed his gratitude and excitement on social media, stating, "Superstar @rajinikanth sir as #Deva in #Coolie. Thank you so much for this @rajinikanth sir. It's going to be a blast (sic)."