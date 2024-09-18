Urvashi calls Basil Joseph the 'successor to Sreenivasan' in Malayalam cinema

Urvashi recently praised actor Basil Joseph, referring to him as a 'successor to Sreenivasan'. This statement came during an interview with Manorama News, where she discussed her views on the current landscape of Malayalam cinema. When asked who she considers the best actor in the industry after Mammootty and Mohanlal, Urvashi highlighted Fahadh Faasil as the standout talent today.

She elaborated, stating, 'If we are to talk about a brilliant actor as Sreenivasan's successor, it would be Basil Joseph. The rest are all talented individuals. I'm not undermining anyone; each has their own unique style. Prithviraj, for instance, has proven that he possesses the qualities of a great director. Many actors have emerged after Lalettan and Mammookka, but Fahadh is the one who has the potential to make a significant impact in the Indian film industry'.

Urvashi also mentioned Fahadh's growing recognition across India, noting his versatility in taking on various roles. While she acknowledged the talents of other actors, she firmly believed that Fahadh is particularly capable of influencing the Indian film landscape.

On a related note, Basil Joseph's upcoming film, 'Sookshmadarshini', features Nazriya Nazim in a key role. The film is produced by Samir Tahir, Shaiju Khalid, and A.V. Anoop under the banners of Happy Aware Entertainment and A.V.A Productions. A significant aspect of this project is that it marks Nazriya's return to Malayalam cinema after a break, adding to the film's excitement.