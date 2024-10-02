Ranveer doesn't possess the look I envisioned for Shaktimaan: Mukesh Khanna

Mukesh Khanna has made headlines again with his opinions about the casting of Ranveer Singh as Shaktimaan. After expressing his initial discontent on social media, he has now stated that he believes none of today’s actors, including Ranveer, and Akshay Kumar possess the qualities needed for the iconic superhero role. According to Khanna, the innocence and sincerity required for Shaktimaan are qualities that seem to be lacking in current actors.

In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Mukesh shared, “There’s been talk that Ranveer Singh approached me to discuss playing Shaktimaan. I can’t pretend otherwise, especially after people suggested I praised him as a fantastic actor. But I never confirmed his casting. I have ongoing issues with Sony, and I even released a video clarifying that I hadn’t approved Ranveer for the role. When he met with me for three hours, I had to ultimately tell him that he didn’t possess the look I envisioned for Shaktimaan. He comes across as playful, almost mischievous.”

When the interviewer noted that Ranveer has successfully tackled serious roles, Mukesh acknowledged his talent and commitment to acting. Nevertheless, he stood his ground, asserting that Ranveer is not the right choice for this particular character. “In this industry, it’s the producer who makes the casting decisions, not the actor,” Mukesh emphasized.