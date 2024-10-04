From 'The Greatest Of All Time' to 'CTRL': New OTT releases this week

The weekend is here and so are some of the latest releases. We bring you a list of films and series that are streaming on various OTT platforms.

The Greatest Of All Time (Tamil)

Vijay takes on the role of Gandhi, a determined leader tasked with leading an anti-terrorism squad. The plot intensifies when Gandhi’s son, Jeevan, is kidnapped in Bangkok while on a pivotal family mission. This gripping thriller features an impressive ensemble cast alongside Vijay, including notable talents like Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, and Laila.

Streaming on Netflix from October 3.

House of Spoils (English)

House of Spoils is a 2024 supernatural horror-thriller that follows an ambitious chef as she launches her first restaurant in a secluded estate. Amid the pressures of kitchen chaos, a difficult investor, and her own self-doubt, she confronts a supernatural force: the vengeful spirit of the estate's former owner, who is determined to undermine her success at every turn.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 3.

CTRL (Hindi)

CTRL is a gripping cyber-thriller starring Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat in pivotal roles. Ananya plays Nella Awasthi, an influencer, while Vihaan portrays her partner, Joe Mascarenhas. After Joe's betrayal, Nella turns to an Artificial Intelligence app to remove him from her life, but everything spirals out of control when the app begins to dictate her fate. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, this film promises to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Streaming on Netflix from October 4.

It’s What’s Inside (English)

This horror-comedy takes a surprising turn when a group of friends stumbles upon a mysterious suitcase during a pre-wedding celebration. Upon opening it, they are confronted with their deepest fears, leading to a chaotic night filled with dark humour and unexpected twists.

Streaming on Netflix from October 4.