I don't think the National Award is a responsibility: Nithya Menen

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 09, 2024 08:55 AM IST
Nithya Menen won the award for her work in 'Thiruchitrambalam'. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor Nithya Menen who shared the national film award for Best Actor (Female) with Gujarati artist Manasi Parekh this year said she does not feel the award is a responsibility. “I don't think the award is a responsibility. It is something to celebrate and enjoy. I have been working in the industry for the past 15 years. I am going to enjoy it. I have been working for a very long time, 10 to 15 years. I believe the work is a validation for all the work I have done so far,” said the actor who was honoured for her work in the Tamil film 'Thiruchitrambalam'.

She said she would like to be part of good films even in the future and is hoping to work with some great directors. “Hopefully, someone thinks of me with the kind of scripts I would like to do. I would be more than happy to work with good directors and writers,” she said.
Malayalam cinema took the spotlight with eight wins at the National Film Awards, including Best Film, Best Child Actor, Best Screenplay, Best Editing and Best Female Playback Singer.

