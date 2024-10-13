Malayalam
Don’t rely on anything for happiness: Manju Warrier

Our Correspondent
Published: October 13, 2024 06:28 PM IST
Manju Warrier. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Manju Warrier, known for her cheerful demeanour, recently shared insights into her happiness during an interview with a Tamil YouTube channel. In the interview, she said, "Don’t rely on anything for happiness. Don’t think that you can only be happy by hearing or seeing certain things. You must be happy within yourself. Don’t expect external help to feel joy. It’s not necessary to have someone you like with you to be happy. Even if I’m alone and doing nothing, I’m happy. I don’t know if that’s good or bad. I can sit without doing anything for as long as I want."

Manju’s latest film is Vettaiyan, where she stars alongside the legendary Rajinikanth. Her performance has garnered significant acclaim, particularly for the song 'Manasilayo', which, along with her dance, became a sensation. Directed by T J Gnanavel, the film was produced under the Lyca Productions banner.

The cast of 'Vettaiyan' also features notable names such as Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Sabumon Abdusamad, Tanmay Sowl, Ramya Suresh, Abhirami, and Rana Daggubati. The music for the film was composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

