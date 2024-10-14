Ishaani and Hansika take fans on a trip down memory lane for Ahaana’s birthday

Social media influencers Ishaani and Hansika Krishna took their viewers on a fabulous nostalgic journey while wishing their elder sister Ahaana a happy birthday. The duo shared pictures of a young Ahaana enjoying lovely moments with her younger sisters.

“Happy Birthday Ammu! Keep being the fantastic, magical, incredible person you are,” wrote Ishaani.

Meanwhile, sharing beautiful childhood photos, Hansika wrote, “Happy Birthday Ammu, who takes care of me so much.” She also expressed that she misses her sister, who is currently in Abu Dhabi.

Ahaana’s mother, Sindhu Krishna, also wished the actress on her special day. “Thank you for being my sunshine. It’s so good to hear people say they wish they had an Ammu in their life. Stay happy and healthy. Just be the amazing person you are and live your life to the fullest. Once again, a very happy birthday! This year is a little more special as it's just the two of us,” she added.

Actor Krishnakumar joined the family in celebrating Ahaana’s birthday as well. “You became part of my life 29 years ago, gifting me countless happy moments and standing with me during good times and bad. Happy Birthday!” Krishnakumar posted on his social media page.

Currently, Ahaana is enjoying a birthday getaway with her mother in Abu Dhabi. She has been posting pictures and videos from various spots in the Emirates, and her fans have also been sending their birthday wishes as she celebrates her 29th birthday.