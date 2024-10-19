3 must-watch romantic movies on Netflix for your weekend binge

The weekend is finally here, which means it's time to unwind with some binge-watching! If you’re feeling romantic, here are three must-watch movies on Netflix that you won’t want to miss.

The Half of It

If you’re in the mood for a heartfelt and refreshing love story, "The Half of It" is definitely worth your time! This film takes the classic tale of unrequited love and gives it a modern twist. It follows Ellie, a shy high school student who’s more comfortable with her books than socializing. When a jock named Paul asks her for help writing a love letter to Aster, the girl they both have a crush on, Ellie finds herself navigating a complicated web of feelings.

What makes this movie stand out is how it explores the complexities of love in a genuine way. It’s not just about winning someone over; it delves into friendship, identity, and the idea that love comes in many forms.

Always Be My Maybe

'Always Be My Maybe' is about childhood friends Sasha and Marcus who reconnect as adults, and their chemistry is instant and hilarious.

What makes this film special is how it captures the awkwardness of love and friendship. With a great mix of humour and heartfelt moments, it feels fresh and relatable. Plus, the cameos and the vibe make it a blast to watch. Perfect for a light-hearted movie night!

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society

If you're in the mood for something charming and heartwarming, 'The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society' is a lovely choice! Set in post-WWII, the film follows writer Juliet Ashton as she connects with the quirky residents of Guernsey Island through a book club formed during the German occupation.

What makes this movie shine is its delightful mix of history, romance, and the power of literature to bring people together. The characters are endearing, and their stories reveal the resilience of the human spirit. With beautiful cinematography and a captivating storyline, it’s a film that will leave you feeling uplifted and inspired. Perfect for a cozy night in!