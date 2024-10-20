Ranveer Singh says 'no chance' after Orry tries to wear his shades

Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani, is well-known for his close connections with various Bollywood celebrities. He recently shared a funny video featuring Ranveer Singh. In the clip, Orry humorously poses the burning question, "Ye Orry karta kya hai?" The video quickly captured the attention of fans, showcasing a playful interaction between the two stars. Orry posted the clip on his Instagram, where Ranveer jokingly addressed the frequently asked question about Orry's activities.

While gazing at the cameras, Ranveer wrapped his arm around Orry's shoulder and playfully remarked in Hindi, "Aksar baar humare desh mein bohot zyada log puuchhte hain do sawal. Pehla, ‘Kattappa ne Baahubali ko kyu maara?’ Aur dusra, ‘Ye Orry karta kya hai?’" ("Often, two questions are asked in India by many people. First, 'Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?' and second, 'What does Orry actually do?'"). As Ranveer was addressing the camera, Orry playfully attempted to take off Ranveer's sunglasses to try them on. However, Ranveer quickly stopped him, saying, "No chance." In the background, a female voice chimed in, "You can't wear sunglasses with specs."

Sharing this hilarious clip on his Instagram, Orry wrote, "These are the questions that haunt us."

On Friday, several celebrities, including Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Suhana Khan, attended Radhika Merchant's grand birthday bash. Orry posted several glimpses of the party on social media.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is in a happy place in both his personal and professional life. Last month, he welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with his wife, Deepika Padukone. The couple announced the joyful news with a post on Instagram.

On the work front, both Ranveer and Deepika are gearing up to entertain audiences in Rohit Shetty's upcoming action film, Singham Again. This highly anticipated movie features an impressive ensemble cast, including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff in prominent roles. It is scheduled to hit theatres on November 1.

(With IANS inputs)