Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan may soon be a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj's cinematic universe. There are reports that the superstar will join hands with Rajinikanth for a film, which is part of the ace director's cinematic universe. "Aamir Khan will be entering Lokesh Kanagaraj's universe with his next film. Aamir Khan is most likely to be a part of Rajinikanth's film.These two giants of the entertainment industry are coming together is going to be the next big thing to watch out for," a source told IANS.

This would be the second time the two stars will be seen working together. The duo had previously worked in the 1995 film 'Aatank Hi Aatank', which was inspired by the 1972 film 'The Godfather.' Kanagaraj is known for films such as 'Leo', 'Vikram', 'Kaithi' and 'Master'. Moreover, with Aamir Khan's exciting lineup, including 'Sitaare Zameen Par,' this collaboration adds another thrilling dimension to the superstar's career.

Aamir will next be seen in 'Sitaare Zameen Par', which also reportedly stars Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary, who worked with the superstar in the 2007 film 'Taare Zameen Par.' 'Sitaare Zameen Par', which is a remake of the Spanish movie 'Champions', is directed by R S Prasanna. The filmmaker made his debut in 2013 with a rather unconventional Tamil romantic comedy 'Kalyana Samayal Saadham', a story about a man suffering from erectile dysfunction.

Talking about 'Taare Zameen Par', it also stars Tanay Chheda, Vipin Sharma and Tisca Chopra. It explored the life and imagination of Ishaan, an artistically gifted 8-year-old boy whose poor academic performance leads his parents to send him to a boarding school, where a new art teacher Nikumbh suspects that he is dyslexic and helps him to overcome his reading disorder. Aamir was last seen in 2022 with 'Laal Singh Chaddha', a comedy drama directed by Advait Chandan. It is a remake of the 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump', starring Tom Hanks. The film itself is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Winston Groom. The film stars Aamir as the titular role alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.