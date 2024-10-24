Dulquer Salmaan fulfills Malayali fan's wish at 'Lucky Bhaskar' promotion event in Chennai

Actor Dulquer Salmaan won hearts recently when he fulfilled a young girl's wish during the promotion of his upcoming film 'Lucky Bhaskar'. The actor, who is busy promoting the film across the country, was speaking at an event in Chennai, when the young girl waved at him and expressed her desire to come on the stage and hug him. Dulquer, who waved back at the teary-eyed girl asked her to join him on the stage. She then requested him for a hug, to which he happily obliged.

The video of the moment has gone viral on social media, with many praising the actor's gesture. One netizen shared the video with the caption: 'DQ fan girl moment. A gem of a person.'

Dulquer is returning to the big screen after a gap of an year. Though he was last seen in Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki', it was just a cameo and this will be his first big project after 'King of Kotha'. The anticipation around Dulquer’s new release, which will hit theatres on October 31, has increased after makers released the film’s trailer on Monday. Dulquer plays a young banker who struggles to provide a comfortable life for his family. The pressures of urban living and his path to attain better livelihood, form the crux of the movie. The film directed by Venky Atluri features Meenakshy Chaudhary, Surya Srinivas, among others in prominent roles.