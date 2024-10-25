'Minmini' actor Esther Anil is now a student at London School of Economics

Actor Esther Anil, who mesmerised Malayalis with her performance as young Anumol in Jeethu Joseph's film 'Drishyam', is now a student at the London School of Economics. The actor recently enrolled for a one-year Masters Programme in Developmental Studies where she will study advocacy, poverty, campaigning and grassroots activism, environmental problems and development intervention. Esther's father said it was her dream to join the London School of Economics. She joined the institute on September 22.

The actor currently holds a degree in Economics from St Xaviers College, Mumbai. Esther, who recently starred in the Halitha Shameem directorial 'Minmini' as a college student. The movie opened to mixed reviews with critics praising both Esther and her co-star Praveen Kishore's performances and chemistry. Esther began her career as a child artist with movies like 'Nallavan' and went on to receive praise for her work in the 'Drishyam' franchise. She made her debut as the leading lady in Shaji N Karun's 'Oolu', which went on to feature in several film festivals. She also appeared in Jeethu Joseph's 'Mr and Mrs Rowdy' featuring Kalidas Jayaram and Aparna Balamurali.