Unwind with these feel-good movies on Netflix this weekend

The weekend is finally here, and it’s time for this week’s movie recommendations! Grab your loved ones and check out these three feel-good films on Netflix that are perfect for chilling out and relaxing together.

Miracles from Heaven

'Miracles from Heaven' is a heartfelt drama inspired by the true story of Anna Beam, a young girl battling a rare and incurable digestive disorder. Her mother, Christy, faces countless obstacles as she searches for answers and hope for her daughter, pushing her faith and resilience to the limit.

Just when things seem bleak, Anna experiences a miraculous event that transforms their lives. This touching film beautifully captures the themes of hope, love, and the unexpected ways miracles can appear. With emotional performances and an uplifting message, Miracles from Heaven is a must-see for anyone looking for inspiration and a reminder of the power of belief.

Big Daddy

'Big Daddy' is a delightful comedy that tells the story of Sonny Koufax, a laid-back guy who suddenly finds himself caring for a young boy named Julian. Initially, Sonny takes Julian in to impress his girlfriend, but what starts as a casual arrangement quickly turns into a heartwarming adventure in unexpected fatherhood.

As Sonny navigates the challenges of parenting, he discovers important lessons about responsibility, love, and what it really means to be a family. With plenty of laughs and touching moments, Big Daddy beautifully highlights how a little boy can change a man's life in ways he never anticipated. It’s the perfect feel-good movie for anyone seeking a lighthearted yet meaningful story about growth and connection.

Gifted

'Gifted' tells the story of Frank Adler, a dedicated uncle raising his incredibly smart niece, Mary, who has a natural talent for math. Frank wants to give Mary a regular childhood, free from the pressure of her extraordinary abilities. However, when her talent is discovered, her grandmother gets involved and wants to push her into a more competitive setting.

As Frank tries to protect Mary’s right to have a balanced life, the film explores the challenges of family dynamics and the importance of allowing a child to just be a kid. With relatable performances and a meaningful storyline, Gifted highlights the tough choices we make for the people we care about.