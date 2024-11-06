Awestruck by turnout, Suriya kneels before fans in Kochi during 'Kanguva' promotions

Actor Suriya who was in Kochi for the promotions of his upcoming film 'Kanguva' was greeted by thousands of fans who flocked to meet him at a prominent mall on Tuesday. The actor arrived amid tight security, including police protection. Suriya looked visibly awestruck by the huge gathering at the mall. He also understood the gravity of the situation and asked people to refrain from leaning on the glass railings. He said it is important that everyone stays safe throughout the event.

"I studied logic in my school. I remember a line from school - Love is God. This is love and you're all mine." He later knelt down in front of his fans to thank them for their huge support. “It means a lot to me to see all of you gather on a Tuesday evening seeing a small announcement. For everyone, time is valuable, and thank you so much for being here."

This is just a small proof of how much we Kerala fans love you @Suriya_offl na.



"LOVE is GOD" 😭 Nnov... 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/c0n6qwHR7F — α∂αяsн тρッ (@adarshtp_offl) November 5, 2024

Suriya-starrer 'Kanguva' directed by Siva is a Tamil-language epic fantasy produced by Studio Green and UV Creations. The film, which was announced in 2019, got delayed due to the Covid pandemic. Recently, the film editor Nishad Yusuf, who was populary known for his work in Mollywood, including 'Thalumaala' and 'Operation Java', among others, passed away.