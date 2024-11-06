Suriya praises Dulquer Salmaan’s 'Lucky Baskhar'; expresses desire to work in Malayalam cinema

During his visit to Kochi for the promotion of his upcoming film 'Kanguva', actor Suriya took a moment to praise Dulquer Salmaan’s latest film, 'Lucky Baskhar'. Speaking enthusiastically on stage, Suriya shared, “I’ve heard that my Chinnathambi (little brother) Dulquer’s film 'Lucky Baskhar' is doing exceptionally well. Those who haven’t watched it yet should definitely go see it.”

Suriya also spoke highly of Malayalam cinema, calling it a benchmark for the entire Indian film industry. He expressed his admiration for the quality of films coming from the region and noted, “Malayalam cinema is a role model for filmmakers across India.”

In a candid moment, Suriya revealed his deep appreciation for Malayalam cinema, sharing, “I always get a lot of love here. I wish and hope I can do or direct a Malayalam film as well. I hope someday it will happen.”