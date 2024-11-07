Kamal Haasan receives heartfelt birthday wishes from Mammootty and Mohanlal

As Kamal Haasan celebrates his 70th birthday today, Malayalam icons, Mammootty and Mohanlal, took to social media to extend their warm birthday wishes to the iconic actor.

Mammootty, sharing his wishes on Facebook, wrote: "Wishing my dear Kamal Haasan a very happy birthday. May this new year of your life bring you even more success, happiness, and good health." Mohanlal shared his greetings on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Birthday wishes to the beloved Kamal Haasan Sir."

Happy Birthday, dear Kamal Haasan sir! May this year bring you even greater success and joy as you continue sharing your artistry, creativity, and dedication with the world. @ikamalhaasan — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) November 7, 2024

Kamal Haasan made an exciting announcement today. In celebration of his special day, the teaser for the release of his upcoming film 'Thug Life' was revealed. The much-awaited project, directed by Mani Ratnam, marks a major milestone in Haasan’s career and promises to be a high-octane action thriller.

'Thug Life' will feature Kamal Haasan in a never-before-seen avatar, with the actor taking on dual roles. The film also stars actor Silambarasan TR in a significant role, along with a stellar supporting cast including Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Joju George, and Nasar.

This collaboration also marks the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after 35 years, a fact that has generated great anticipation among fans.