Catch these 5 movies on Netflix before they disappear this November

Every month, a slew of movies and TV shows bid adieu to streaming platforms, prompting viewers to catch their favourites before they vanish. If you're in India, here are 5 movies on Netflix you shouldn't miss before they depart by November last week.

The Hours

The Hours is a drama directed by Stephen Daldry, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Michael Cunningham. The story follows three women—Virginia Woolf (Nicole Kidman), Laura Brown (Julianne Moore), and Clarissa Vaughan (Meryl Streep)—living in different time periods but connected by the novel Mrs. Dalloway. Each woman faces her own personal struggles, and the film explores themes of mental health, identity, and the search for meaning in everyday life.

Last day to watch: November 14.

Jaws

Jaws, directed by Steven Spielberg, takes place in the beach town of Amity, where a great white shark starts attacking swimmers. As the town panics, police chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider), marine biologist Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss), and shark hunter Quint (Robert Shaw) join forces to track down and kill the shark. The film's suspenseful moments, combined with John Williams' iconic score, turned Jaws into a cultural phenomenon and established Spielberg as a master of blockbuster filmmaking.

Last day to watch: November 15.

Disturbia

Disturbia follows Kale (Shia LaBeouf), a teenager who’s placed on house arrest after an incident at school. With nothing to do but stay inside, he starts watching his neighbours through his window and becomes convinced that one of them, Mr Turner (David Morse), is hiding something sinister. As Kale’s obsession grows, he gets closer to uncovering a dangerous secret, dragging his friends into a risky situation. The film is a tense mix of curiosity, danger, and the consequences of getting too close to the truth.

Last day to watch: November 14.

World War Z

World War Z centres on Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt), a former United Nations investigator, who is tasked with finding the origin of a deadly zombie outbreak that’s sweeping the globe. As society crumbles under the rapid spread of the virus, Lane embarks on a dangerous journey across the world, searching for answers and a potential cure. Along the way, he faces countless obstacles and uncovers the harsh realities of survival in a world on the brink of collapse.

Last day to watch: November 21.

Nocturnal Animals

Nocturnal Animals follows Susan (Amy Adams), a successful art dealer, who begins reading a novel sent by her ex-husband, Edward (Jake Gyllenhaal). As she delves into the story, which is about a man’s devastating loss and a family tragedy, she finds herself reflecting on her past with Edward and the choices that led to their broken relationship. The film blends Susan’s present-day life with the novel's dark, emotional narrative, exploring themes of love, regret, and the consequences of our actions.

Last day to watch: November 30.