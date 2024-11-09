Nayanthara opens up like never before in her upcoming docuseries; trailer out

The trailer for Netflix’s upcoming documentary, 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale', was released this Saturday, giving fans a rare opportunity to peek into the life of Nayanthara, the celebrated ‘Lady Superstar’ of South Indian cinema. Known for her private nature, Nayanthara has always kept a low profile, but after joining Instagram last year to connect with her followers ahead of her Bollywood debut in Jawan, she began to open up. Now, this docuseries offers a deeper, more personal look into her world beyond the glitz and glamour.

The trailer showcases Nayanthara’s journey from her humble beginnings to becoming one of the most respected names in the film industry. Through interviews with close friends, family, and industry peers—including actors Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, and Nagarjuna Akkineni—the series provides a unique perspective on her dedication to her craft and her multifaceted identity as a daughter, sister, wife, and mother.

Nayanthara's husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, also features in the docuseries, offering his personal insights into her life and their relationship.