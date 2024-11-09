Malayalam
Entertainment

Nimisha Sajayan's latest photoshoot goes viral; fans are loving her new look

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 09, 2024 03:37 PM IST
Nimisha Sajayan. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Nimisha Sajayan is an actress who consistently earns praise for her performances, no matter the role she takes on. Known for her exceptional talent, she has made a name for herself by portraying relatable, ordinary female characters on the big screen. Beyond her acting, Nimisha is also a popular figure on social media, where she regularly shares glimpses of her life with her followers.

Recently, a new photoshoot posted by the actress on her social media has gone viral. In these striking images, Nimisha’s chic and trendy looks are sparking a lot of buzz among her fans. The pictures feature her in a cozy café setting, sipping coffee and sketching with a pencil. She is dressed in a sleeveless top, paired with an oversized shrug, giving off a casual yet stylish vibe.
Nimisha's recent film releases include the English movie Footprints on Water and the Tamil film 'Jigarthanda Double X'. In Malayalam, her latest appearance was in the film 'Adrishya Jalakangal'.

