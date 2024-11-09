Producer Ravi Kottarakara's daughter gets married. Mammootty, wife Sulfath among star guests

Film Federation of India president and producer Ravi Kottarakara's daughter Nimisha tied the knot at Guruvayoor Temple recently. Vishnu is her husband. Nimisha is settled in Australia, where she works as a food quality manager. She is also an entrepreneur and runs a successful business. Friends and family arrived at the function, which was also attended by some big names in the Malayalam film industry.

Megastar Mammootty and his wife Sulfath, were among the stars who attended the function. Director Joshiy, producer G Suresh Kumar, his wife Menaka and actor Narain's family were also present.

Ravi Kottarakara heads Ganesh Pictures and Kottarakara Films, one of the oldest and reputed production houses in the South Indian film industry. According to Cinando, an online data base of film projects, the producer joined his father's production company after watching his film ‘Pasamalar’. He also learnt editing, cinematography and direction. He started to assist his father in all his film production activities. He has written and directed films in Kannada and also produced over 70 films under his banners in Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil languages. Some of his films were entries at National & International Film Festivals.