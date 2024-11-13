Ufffffff, 30 already? Ahaana Krishna’s sweet birthday message for cinematographer Nimish Ravi

Actress Ahaana Krishna extended heartfelt birthday wishes to her close friend and cinematographer, Nimish Ravi, on his 30th birthday. In a social media post, Ahaana shared her disbelief that Nimish had turned 30, reminiscing about their time together at 21, when they roamed around Thiruvananthapuram, jobless but hopeful. She posted a picture of them together and highlighted Nimish’s dedication and kind heart as the keys to his success.

"Happy 30, Nim! Ufffffff, 30 already? Feels like the other day when you were 21 and we were roaming around Trivandrum, broke and jobless but full of hope,” wrote Ahaana. “And look at you today, just where we all dreamt for you to be. You have such a long way to go, and it’s all you—your talent, passion, and unwavering hard work. Your beautiful heart deserves this and so much more. Happiest Birthday to my favourite piece of cake haha!”

Nimish Ravi was the cinematographer for the film ‘Luca,’ in which Ahaana starred alongside Tovino Thomas. He has also worked on films like ‘Sara’s,’ ‘Kurup,’ ‘Rorschach,’ ‘King of Kotha,’ and Mammootty’s upcoming ‘Bazooka.’ Nimish recently made his Telugu debut with Dulquer Salmaan’s film ‘Lucky Bhaskar.’