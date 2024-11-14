Deepika gets goofy with husband as the two celebrate six years of marriage

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh took to social media to share his appreciation for his wife and actor Deepika Padukone on their sixth marriage anniversary. Ranveer also declared his love for the actor with the caption: 'I love you'. Ranveer took to Instagram, where he shared a string of videos and pictures of Deepika. The first was a clip of Deepika laughing. Another had the 'Singham Again' star gorging on some ice cream and cake.

One photograph had the actor making a goofy face with her tongue sticking out. In one picture, Ranveer is watching TV with Deepika on the screen. The last was a photograph of the actor from her pregnancy days. The monochrome image was from the photoshoot, where the actor was seen flaunting her baby bump. “Every day is Wife Appreciation Day, but today is the main day #HappyAnniversary @deepikapadukone I love you,” he wrote along with the title track of the from the 2002 film “Saathiya” sung by Sonu Nigam.

Deepika and Ranveer started dating while shooting for the film ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’. They got married in the year 2018. They married in Lake Como, Italy, where they had two wedding ceremonies, one in Konkani and the other one in Sindhi style. The two welcomed their first child on September 8 and revealed their daughter’s name on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share pictures of her daughter's feet. She captioned the post: 'Dua Padukone Singh.' Deepika explained, 'Dua means 'a prayer' because she is the answer to our prayers." The actress concluded, "Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude. - Deepika and Ranveer."

On the work front, Ranveer’s film ‘Singham Again’ released in theatres on November 1.He reprised his role as Simmba in the movie. Deepika Padukone has also made a small cameo in ‘Singham Again’ as Shakti Shetty. Prior to this, Deepika was seen in ‘Kalki’ and ‘Fighter’.