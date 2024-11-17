Tamil stars Dhanush and Nayanthara's feud has escalated ever since the actress shared an open letter slamming Dhanush for his 'vile' and personal rivalry against her and her filmmaker-husband Vignesh Sivan, which led to the delay of her upcoming documentary 'Nayanthara – Beyond The Fairytale.' In the letter, Nayanthara reminded Dhanush about his attitude towards the film 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan', despite being the producer of the movie.

So, while the letter has taken social media by storm, Onmanorama takes a look at Nayanthara's tumultuous relationship with Dhanush, who has been credited for introducing the 'Jawan' actress to her now husband and 'Naan Rowdy Dhaan' director Vignesh Sivan. Though the two now seem to be 'sworn enemies,' Nayanthara and Dhanush were once thick friends and had shared a cordial relationship in the past. In fact, Nayanthara had once danced to the song titled 'Local Boys' for free in Dhanush's maiden production 'Ethir Neechal', which also starred Dhanush and Priya Anand. Dhanush and Nayanthara's chemistry was palpable onscreen and even off screen when the two gave back-to-back interviews promoting their films.

However, their relationship reportedly turned sour during the filming of Dhanush's 2015 production 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan', which was directed by filmmaker and now Nayanthara's husband Vignesh Sivan. Though Dhanush introduced Vignesh Sivan to Nayanthara, the latter fell in love and their time together, reportedly, affected the production costs of the film.

“It's almost been 10 years since the release of the film and it is a long time for someone to continue to be this vile while wearing a mask in front of the world. I have not forgotten all the horrible things that you said about the film that was one of your biggest hits as a producer and a film that is loved by all even today. The words you said pre-release have left some unhealable scars to us already. I learnt through film circles that your ego was supremely hurt after the film became a blockbuster. Your displeasure over its success was perceptible even to common man through award functions connected with the film (Filmfare 2016),” Nayanthara wrote in the open letter, which was released on social media on Saturday.

The documentary has been titled 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale'. Instagram | netflix_in

In 2016, a year after the film hit theatres, Nayanthara received the Best Actress award from actor Khusbhu Sundar at the Filmfare Awards. While Nayanthara thanked everyone for their support, she added, “Thank you Dhanush for initiating NRD and I have to say I am sorry also. Dhanush absolutely hated my performance in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Sorry Dhanush for disappointing you with my performance. I'll probably make it better next time.”

Dhanush, who won the best producer award for the film 'Kaakai Muttai' at the same function, retaliated in kind. He praised Aishwarya Rajesh's performance in the movie. “This award belongs to Aishwarya Rajesh who did an incomparable performance in the film- international performance in the film. She deserves many more awards,” he said.

Present controversy

On Saturday, Tamil superstar Nayanthara issued an open letter to actor and producer Dhanush, claiming that his personal rivalry against her and her husband Vignesh Sivan has affected her upcoming wedding documentary ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’.

The actor, on Instagram, stated that Dhanush demanded Rs 10 crore as damages for using ‘three seconds’ of the behind-the-scenes videos from Dhanush’s film ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ in the documentary trailer. Nayanthara said the videos are already available on social media sites and the portions used in their documentary were shot on personal cameras.

She also alleged that Dhanush kept declining their multiple requests for the use of some songs, visual cuts and even photographs from the film. “The vengeance that you have been festering against the film, my partner and I, doesn’t just affect us but the people who have given their effort and time towards this project. This Netflix documentary about me, my life, my love and marriage includes clips of many of my industry well-wishers who have graciously contributed and memories from multiple films, but sadly does not include the most special and important film, 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan'. After two long years of battling it out with you for an NOC and waiting for your approval for our Netflix documentary release, we finally decided to give up, re-edit and settle for the current version since you declined to permit the usage of 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' songs or visual cuts, even the photographs to say the least despite multiple requests,” the letter said.

She further wrote: "It's almost been 10 years since the release of the film, and it is a long time for someone to continue to be this vile while wearing a mask in front of the world. I have not forgotten all the horrible things you said about the film that was one of your biggest hits as a producer and a film that is loved by all even today."