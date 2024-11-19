Nayanthara recently expressed her discontent with actor Dhanush, who produced her 2015 Tamil film 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan', for denying permission to use clips from the movie in her upcoming Netflix documentary, 'Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale'.

The controversy sparked a storm on social media, with the hashtag 'Characterless Lady Nayanthara' trending as fans of Dhanush criticised Nayanthara and her husband, director Vignesh Shivan. They accused the couple of "sabotaging" and "deliberately delaying" the release of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan nearly a decade ago. Many also pointed out that Nayanthara had not actively promoted the film at the time but was now attempting to use its footage despite legal pushback. Reports surfaced claiming Dhanush’s team had sent Nayanthara a Rs 10 crore legal notice regarding the issue.

'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan', a romantic comedy released in 2015, was written and directed by Vignesh Shivan and produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films. The film starred Nayanthara opposite Vijay Sethupathi and received widespread acclaim. Speaking about the current dispute, Nayanthara revealed her shock at receiving the legal notice for including a three-second behind-the-scenes clip in her documentary.

The backlash extended to her husband, Vignesh Shivan, with some netizens resorting to personal attacks. One user commented that Shivan was 'just as characterless as his wife'.