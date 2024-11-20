AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, have announced their separation after nearly three decades of marriage. Saira's lawyer, Vandana Shah, issued an official statement on behalf of the couple, shedding light on their difficult decision.

The joint statement, shared by Vandana Shah and Associates, stated:

"On behalf and instruction of Mrs Saira and her husband, renowned musician Allahrakka Rahman (AR Rahman), Vandana Shah and Associates issue the following statement regarding the couple's decision to part ways. After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira and her husband Mr AR Rahman have made the difficult decision to separate from each other. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time."

The statement further explained the emotional toll of the decision:

"Mrs Saira and her husband Mr AR Rahman emphasize that they have taken this decision out of pain and agony. They request privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as they navigate this difficult chapter in their life."

Vandana Shah also confirmed the separation to Onmanorama.

In an Instagram post, their son Ameen thanked everyone for their understanding and requested followers to respect the family's privacy.