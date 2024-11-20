Five web series across various languages have been shortlisted to compete for the Web Series award at this year's International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The five webseries, selected from various contents and streaming platforms, have been shortlisted considering the artistic creativity, storytelling mastery, technical prowess, and cultural resonance of the stories they tell .

The Web Series award, which was introduced last year at the 54th IFFI, witnessed a remarkable rise in popularity, with submissions surging by over 40% across 10 major OTT platforms. Kota Factory, Kaala Paani, Lampan, Ayali and Jubilee are competing in the category, as per the IFFI website.

The award ceremony will recognise the Director, Creator, and Producer of the winning web series, along with the associated OTT platform. The winners will be honored with a cash prize of 10 Lakhs and certificates, celebrating their exceptional contributions to the world of digital storytelling.

Meanwhile, 15 films from around the world will compete for the prestigious Golden Peacock at the 55th International Film Festival 2024. This year's selection features a diverse array of 12 international films and 3 Indian films, each chosen for their distinct perspectives, artistry, and powerful storytelling.