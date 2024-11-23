Recent rumours about music maestro AR Rahman and his wife Saira separating took an unexpected turn when Mohini Dey, a celebrated guitarist and long-time collaborator in Rahman’s troupe, announced her own divorce. This coincidence led to wild speculation suggesting a connection between Rahman’s personal life and Mohini’s separation.

Addressing these rumours, Mohini issued a clear response through her Instagram story. She categorically dismissed the claims as baseless and urged people to respect her privacy. “I’ve been getting a humongous amount of requests for interviews, and I know exactly what it’s about. So, I have to respectfully turn each one down because I am not interested in fuelling absolute BS!” she wrote. Mohini emphasised that her energy was better spent elsewhere and reiterated her request for privacy.

Adding to the clarifications, Saira’s legal representative stated that there is no link between the two divorces.

Meanwhile, Rahman’s son, AR Ameen, also weighed in on the matter, expressing his dismay over the spread of false narratives. In a strongly worded statement, Ameen highlighted the values and respect his father has upheld throughout his illustrious career.

“My father is a legend, not just for his incredible contributions to music but also for the values, respect, and love he has upheld over the years. It is disheartening to see baseless rumours being spread. Let us all remember the importance of truth and respect when speaking about someone’s life and legacy. Please refrain from engaging in or spreading such misinformation. Let’s honour his dignity and the profound impact he has had on all of us,” he said.