The weekend is here, and if you’re in the mood for some entertainment, we’ve got you covered! Dive into our curated list of five exciting movies recently added to Netflix. From thrilling adventures to heartwarming tales, this watchlist has something for everyone. So grab your popcorn, get cosy, and let these picks make your weekend fantastic!

Don't Move

'Don’t Move' is an edge-of-your-seat thriller starring Kelsey Asbille, Finn Wittrock, Moray Treadwell, and Daniel Francis in standout performances. Directed by the duo Adam Schindler and Brian Netto, and penned by TJ Cimfel and David White, the film promises an intense journey through fear and resilience.

The story centres around Iris, a grieving mother whose life takes a terrifying turn when she crosses paths with a ruthless serial killer. Injected with a fast-acting paralytic agent, Iris must summon every ounce of strength to outwit her predator. Racing against time and her own body’s betrayal, she fights, hides, and runs, desperately trying to survive before complete paralysis sets in.

Time Cut

In this gripping slasher, Lucy, a determined young woman, finds herself unexpectedly transported back to 2003. Armed with knowledge of the future, she faces a harrowing challenge: to stop a masked killer and rewrite fate to save her older sister.

The film, directed by Hannah MacPherson and co-written with Michael Kennedy, offers a thrilling blend of time travel and classic slasher elements. Featuring standout performances by Madison Bailey, Antonia Gentry, and Griffin Gluck, this tense and emotional journey explores the lengths one will go to protect family while battling against the clock—and a relentless killer.

It Ends With Us

The story follows Lily Bloom (Blake Lively), a determined young woman who moves to Boston to turn her lifelong ambition of starting her own business into reality.

Lily’s life takes an unexpected turn when she meets the charismatic neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni). Their chemistry is undeniable, and their romance quickly blossoms. However, as Lily delves deeper into the relationship, unsettling parallels to her parents’ troubled past begin to emerge, leaving her questioning the future she imagined with Ryle.

The plot thickens when Atlas Corrigan, Lily’s first love, unexpectedly reenters her life. His return stirs old emotions and disrupts her already complicated relationship with Ryle. Faced with conflicting feelings and a choice that could redefine her future, Lily must navigate the tangled web of her heart and past.

The Buckingham Murders

Kareena Kapoor Khan plays Jasmeet Bhamra, a British-Indian detective who relocates to a small town following a personal loss. Tasked with investigating the disappearance of a 10-year-old boy, Bhamra puts her own struggles behind her and dedicates herself to solving the case.

Do Patti

Starring Kajol, Kriti Sanon, and Shaheer Sheikh in leading roles, this upcoming mystery crime thriller follows a determined police officer as they unravel an attempted murder case linked to twin sisters with hidden secrets.