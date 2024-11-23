Parvathy Thiruvothu recently shared the reason behind her decision to support Nayanthara regarding the ongoing Dhanush issue. In her response to Manorama News, Parvathy explained that she understands the challenges of standing up for a position, especially when there is no support from those around you. She emphasized that when a star, who truly deserves the title of 'Lady Superstar,' writes an open letter like Nayanthara did, it becomes clear that it’s a real issue.

Parvathy elaborated on her feelings, saying, "This wasn’t a long process. I didn’t need extra time to take a stand and offer my support. When I saw the post, I immediately felt the urge to share it. Nayanthara, a self-made woman, a Lady Superstar, someone who built her career on her own, had to write such an open letter. She’s not someone who speaks without purpose; we all know her. She wrote about her experiences in three pages, and that’s why it’s called an open letter. That’s when I felt the need to support her. This is a real issue. All those supporting Nayanthara believe the truth in her letter. At some point, we will all see ourselves in others. This is the reason too."

She continued, explaining how speaking out for change or one’s rights often leads to isolation. "I know this from experience," she said. "People who face cyber-attacks for the first time are greatly affected by it. It’s a crime, something no one should do. But Nayanthara has moved beyond it. She has faced these crises and negativity and still reached this position. Cyber-attacks are a method that happens, and there are people who do it. Many will come to degrade us. Let them do it. But justice and fairness are things we’ve all been told about. If I get space to speak, I will say what Nayanthara has been saying."

Parvathy also acknowledged that not everyone may be able to support Nayanthara in this matter and stressed that she doesn’t blame anyone for that. "But I know what it feels like to be unsupported. I have gone through it. I also know how much support can change a person. Thinking in that way, I will always stand for those people, especially if they are women," she added.