After announcing her separation from Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer AR Rahman, Saira Rahman shared that she has been 'physically unwell for the last couple of months' and decided to take a break from him. In a voice note shared by her lawyer Vandana Shah, Saira, who referred to herself as 'Saira Rahman', spoke highly of Rahman, calling him "a gem of a person" and expressing her deep trust in him.

In the voice note, she said: “This is Saira Rahman here. I'm currently in Bombay. I have been physically unwell for the last couple of months. So that's the reason I just wanted to take a break from AR. But I would request the entire YouTube, YouTubers, the Tamil media, please please do not say anything bad against him. He’s a gem of a person, the best man in the world.”

Saira explained that her decision to leave Chennai was due to her health issues. “Yes, it’s just because of my health issues, I had to leave Chennai. Because I know if I'm not in Chennai, you people will wonder where Saira is. And I’ve come here to Bombay. I’m going ahead with my treatment. I mean, this couldn’t have been possible with AR's busy schedule in Chennai.”

She continued, “And I didn’t want to disturb anybody, neither my children nor him. But he’s an amazing human being. And all I would request is please just let him be the way he is. He is not linked with, I trust him with my life. That’s how much I love him. And that’s how much he does.”

Saira also urged the public to stop spreading false allegations about Rahman. “So I kindly request you to stop all the false allegations against him. And God bless. My sincere prayers that we are left alone and given space at this moment. We haven’t announced anything officially yet. I’ll be coming back to Chennai soon, but I have to complete my treatment first.”

She concluded by urging everyone to stop tarnishing Rahman’s name. “It is absolutely rubbish. And like I said, he’s a gem of a person. Thank you.”

Earlier this month, AR Rahman and Saira announced their decision to separate after 29 years of marriage. The award-winning composer took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news, stating that although they had hoped to reach their "grand thirty," life had other plans. The couple, who married in 1995, have three children: daughters Khatija, Raheema, and son Ameen.

(With IANS inputs)