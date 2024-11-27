South Indian star Keerthy Suresh has finally put an end to her marriage rumours by introducing her long-time boyfriend and fiance on social media. The actor shared a photo of childhood friend Antony Thattil with the caption: “15 years and counting. It has always been Antony X Keerthy (lykyk) (sic),” she shared.

News reports about her marriage to entrepreneur Antony Thattil first surfaced in the second week of November after a source claimed that the couple will exchange vows in Goa, surrounded by family and close friends. Her father and producer Suresh Kumar had confirmed the rumours soon after the news broke on social media. He had said the two had known each other since Plus Two.

Keerthy had previously dismissed rumours about her love life in 2023 when she criticised a publication for wrongly identifying her friend as her boyfriend. She had humorously written, “Hahaha!! Didn’t have to pull my dear friend this time! I will reveal the actual mystery man whenever I have to. Take a chill pill until then! PS: Not once got it right (sic).” Her witty response kept fans guessing about her relationship status.

On the professional front, Keerthy is gearing up for her Bollywood debut in Baby John, directed by Atlee and starring alongside Varun Dhawan. The film, set to release on December 25, 2024, is a remake of the Tamil blockbuster Theri. It also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav in significant roles.