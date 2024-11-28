At the pre-release event of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' in Kochi, Allu Arjun took a moment to express his appreciation for his co-stars, particularly Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. While he called Rashmika his 'home' and praised her dedication, it was his heartfelt mention of Fahadh’s absence that truly stood out.

Allu Arjun greeted his fans with a warm “Enda army, namaskaram,” before sharing his excitement over the overwhelming love 'Pushpa 2' had received during its promotional events. He affectionately referred to himself as 'Mallu Arjun', joking that he was the adopted son of Kerala, a sentiment that resonated deeply with the audience. He took a moment to thank the Kerala audience for their unwavering support over the last two decades of his career, acknowledging their importance in his success.

However, it was his emotional tribute to Fahadh Faasil that truly moved the crowd. Allu Arjun said, “For the first time in all my films, I have worked with one of the best Malayalam actors, our FaFa. I actually miss seeing him today. I really wish we both were standing here together in Kerala today. That would have been an iconic thing. My brother, thank you! I wish we were here together. I wish you all the best.” He further expressed his pride in Fahadh's performance in 'Pushpa 2', telling the Keralite audience, “FaFa has rocked the show in Pushpa 2 and he will make every Malayali proud throughout the world.”

The actor’s genuine affection for Fahadh Faasil clearly touched the fans, who are eagerly awaiting Fahadh’s on-screen presence. Allu Arjun then shifted his focus to his leading lady, Rashmika Mandanna. He praised her for her exceptional work in the film, saying, “My very own Srivalli, Rashmika will ‘crush’ the entire nation this time. Everybody will crush on her once again." Allu Arjun also shared how comfortable he felt working with her over the last three years. "You are the only heroine I’ve been seeing on set. You have become home," he said. "Working with you is so comfortable, you make me feel like I’m home. Thank you so much for your support. Without you, 'Pushpa' wouldn’t have been possible, and I could not have performed without your support.”