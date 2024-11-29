The weekend is here and so are some of the latest releases. We bring you a list of films and series that are streaming on various OTT platforms.

Lucky Baskhar (Telugu)

'Lucky Baskhar' is a Telugu crime film featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary in lead roles. Based on real-life events, the movie follows the story of Bhaskar, a struggling middle-class banker who, in his desperate bid to break free from the monotony of his life, becomes entangled in the dangerous world of money laundering.

Streaming on Netflix from November 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sikandar ka Muquaddar (Hindi)

The movie features the exceptionally talented Jimmy Shergill, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Avinash Tiwary in the lead roles. This gripping crime thriller unravels the mystery surrounding a daring and large-scale diamond heist.

Streaming on Netflix from November 29.

Woman of the Hour (English)

Anna Kendrick steps behind the camera for her directorial debut, offering a fresh take on the chilling true story of a serial killer who terrorized America in the 1970s. In addition to directing, Kendrick stars as an aspiring actress who appears on a live dating show, only to find herself crossing paths with the notorious serial killer, Rodney Alcala.

Streaming on Lionsgate Play from November 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Snow Sister (Norwegian)

The movie tells the heartfelt story of a young boy coping with the loss of his sister. With its emotional depth, the movie makes for a perfect watch during this festive season.

Streaming on Netflix from November 29.