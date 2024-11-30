Amidst the legal battle with Dhanush over copyright issues, Nayanthara’s Instagram story has garnered attention. The post shared by the actress was based on the principle of karma.

The post, which carries the message "When you destroy someone's life with lies, take it as a loan. It will come back to you with interest.," was shared by Nayanthara.

This post came shortly after Nayanthara, through her lawyer, responded to the legal notice related to the Netflix documentary 'Beyond the Fairytale'.

Nayanthara's response stated that there was no copyright infringement. Her lawyer clarified that the visuals used in the documentary were not from the movie but from a private library.

The lawyer asked how this could be considered a legal violation when personal footage was used. Dhanush had sent a notice seeking Rs 10 crore in damages, accusing the makers of using three seconds of behind-the-scenes footage from the film 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' without permission for the documentary.

The notice demanded that these visuals be removed within 24 hours. 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan', produced by Dhanush and directed by Vignesh Shivan, is where Nayanthara and Vignesh began their romantic relationship. The documentary 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale', which includes this detail, began streaming on Netflix on November 18.

Since Dhanush refused to provide the original footage, Nayanthara had recorded the visuals on her phone during the filming, which were then used in the documentary. Dhanush claims this is also a violation of copyright.

Following the legal notice, Nayanthara criticized Dhanush on social media, stating that the innocent face shown to the fans was not Dhanush's real face and that he is actually a person who behaves with bitterness and a detached attitude.