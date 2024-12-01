Nayanthara's husband and director Vignesh Shivan has deactivated his X (formerly Twitter) account. This move comes amid growing controversies surrounding the streaming documentary 'Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale'. The decision follows online backlash against Vignesh after his recent appearance at a roundtable discussion on pan-Indian films. Social media users criticized him, pointing out that his last film, 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal', was not a pan-Indian project, and his upcoming film, 'Love Insurance Kompany', also doesn't fit into that category.

However, no statement has been issued by Vignesh or his team regarding the deactivation of his X account. His Instagram account remains active, and the director has continued to share posts on the platform, but he has not addressed the deletion of his X account.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, a separate controversy erupted when Nayanthara slammed Tamil star Dhanush. The actress called out Dhanush after he sent a legal notice seeking compensation over the use of certain clips in the documentary without authorization. Nayanthara took to her Instagram to share a long letter addressed to Dhanush, criticizing him for attempting to block the release of her documentary, which featured footage from the film 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan'.

In her post, she wrote, “A well-established actor like you, with the support and blessings of your father and your brother, an ace director, needs to read and understand this. Cinema, as we all know, is a fight for survival for people like me—a self-made woman with no links in the industry and someone who had to struggle my way to the position I hold today. I owe this to my work ethic, which is no secret to all who know me, but more importantly, to the goodwill of the audience and my film fraternity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She also revealed that after two long years of battling with the actor for an NOC (No Objection Certificate) and waiting for his approval for the documentary's release, the team finally decided to give up, re-edit the documentary, and settle for the current version. This decision was made after Dhanush declined to permit the usage of songs or visual cuts from 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan'.

(With IANS inputs)