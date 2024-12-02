Every month, a slew of movies and TV shows bid adieu to streaming platforms, prompting viewers to catch their favourites before they vanish. If you're in India, here are 5 movies on Netflix you shouldn't miss before they depart by December last week.

Shawshank Redemption

'The Shawshank Redemption' is a 1994 film based on Stephen King's novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption. It tells the story of Andy Dufresne, a banker convicted of murder, who is sentenced to life in Shawshank State Penitentiary. Over the years, Andy forms a deep friendship with fellow inmate Ellis 'Red' Redding, and together they navigate the harsh realities of prison life. Through his intelligence and resilience, Andy not only helps to improve the lives of those around him but also plans a remarkable escape, proving that hope and redemption can flourish even in the darkest of places.

Last day to watch: December 14.

Mean Girls

The film follows Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan), a teenager who moves to the US after being homeschooled in Africa. She quickly becomes involved with 'The Plastics', the popular yet ruthless clique at her new high school, led by the charming but manipulative Regina George (Rachel McAdams). As Cady navigates the challenges of high school life, she learns about friendship, betrayal, and the power of social hierarchies. Featuring memorable performances from Lohan, McAdams, and supporting roles by Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Lacey Chabert, 'Mean Girls' has become a cult classic, offering both sharp humour and insightful commentary on the complexities of adolescence and social dynamics.

Last day to watch: December 3.

Man of Steel

'Man of Steel', directed by Zack Snyder, reimagines the Superman story for a new generation. The film follows Clark Kent (Henry Cavill), a young man grappling with his extraordinary abilities while trying to understand his purpose on Earth. As he uncovers his Kryptonian heritage, Clark embraces his destiny as Superman, ultimately facing the formidable General Zod (Michael Shannon), who poses a catastrophic threat to the planet. Alongside Cavill and Shannon, the film features standout performances from Amy Adams, Laurence Fishburne, and Kevin Costner. Man of Steel also serves as the launchpad for the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), setting the stage for future interconnected films in the franchise.

Last day to watch: December 14.

Happy Death Day

'Happy Death Day' is a horror-comedy directed by Christopher Landon, mixing slasher film tropes with a time-loop premise. The story follows Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe), a college student who is trapped in a deadly cycle, reliving the day of her murder repeatedly. Each time she dies, Tree wakes up to the same day, pushing her to unravel the mystery behind her killer's identity in hopes of escaping the loop. As she faces this terrifying situation, Tree not only learns dark truths about the people around her but also undergoes a journey of personal growth and self-discovery.

Last day to watch: December 9.

Superbad

'Superbad' is a teen comedy directed by Greg Mottola, centred around two high school friends, Seth (Jonah Hill) and Evan (Michael Cera), who are trying to make the most of their final days before graduation. The duo embarks on a mission to buy alcohol for a party in an effort to impress their crushes, leading to a series of hilarious and awkward encounters. As Seth and Evan navigate their misadventures, they also face the realities of growing up and the impending separation as they prepare to head off to different colleges. With standout performances from Hill, Cera, and supporting roles by Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Emma Stone, Superbad delivers sharp humor and heartfelt moments, capturing the awkwardness and excitement of adolescence.

Last day to watch: December 14.