Actor Nargis Fakhri’s sister charged with murder in US
Mail This Article
×
Bollywood actor Nargis Fakhri's sister, Aliya Fakhri, has reportedly been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of her ex-boyfriend and his friend in Queens, New York, last month.
According to prosecutors, the 43-year-old Fakhri intentionally set fire to a detached garage at a home in the Queens borough on November 23. The fire led to the deaths of her ex-boyfriend, Edward Jacobs, aged 35, and his friend, Anastasia Ettienne, aged 33.
The charges suggest that Fakhri turned to arson after her ex-boyfriend, Jacobs, rejected her efforts to revive their past relationship. Prosecutors have filed four counts of first-degree murder, four counts of second-degree murder, and arson charges against her.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.